Three rockets fired from Gaza as Israeli strikes intensify

Shafaq News/ Three rockets were launched from the southern Gaza Strip toward Israel, the Israeli military announced on Monday.

In a statement, the army confirmed that two rockets landed inside Gaza, while a third was intercepted by Israeli air defenses before crossing the border.

No sirens were triggered in Israeli communities near the border.

Over the past week, eight rockets have been launched from Gaza, Israeli media reported.

The incident comes as Israeli forces expand their military operations in the besieged strip. On Monday, an Israeli airstrike hit the al-Jarjawi School in Gaza City’s al-Daraj neighborhood, killing 36 people, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. The latest strike brings the death toll in Gaza to more than 59,939, with over 122,000 others injured since the war began on October 7, 2023.