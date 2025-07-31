Hamas ties talks to end Gaza famine

Shafaq News – Gaza

On Thursday, Hamas expressed its “immediate readiness” to resume ceasefire negotiations, on the condition that humanitarian aid reaches its intended recipients and the famine in Gaza is brought to an end.

In a statement, the Palestinian group warned that continuing talks amid what it described as a starvation policy strips the negotiations of meaning.

Hamas accused Israel of withdrawing from the talks without justification while “continuing to deprive more than two million Palestinians of food,” resulting in what the group called an unprecedented humanitarian disaster.

Hamas called on the international community and relevant stakeholders to take urgent action to stop the “massacre committed by the Israeli military against Gaza’s population.” It demanded the immediate, unconditional delivery of food aid with guarantees to protect it from obstruction or targeting.

The group stressed that any future negotiations must be built on ending the current crisis and ensuring basic human rights.