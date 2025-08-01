Gaza famine worsens as Trump envoy heads to enclave

Shafaq News – Gaza

US special Envoy Steve Witkoff is scheduled to visit Gaza on Friday amid mounting international concern over an escalating humanitarian crisis that aid groups now say is tipping into famine.

Witkoff, accompanied by US Ambassador Mike Huckabee, arrived in Israel on Thursday and met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other senior officials. Their visit follows a surge in deadly incidents near aid distribution sites, including the deaths of 54 Palestinians at the Zikim crossing in northern Gaza. The Gaza Health Ministry reports that nearly 100 people were killed in the past 24 hours while trying to access food and supplies.

According to the White House, the envoy’s trip will help finalize a humanitarian aid strategy that President Donald Trump is expected to approve soon. “The special envoy and the ambassador will brief the president immediately after their visit,” said White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Trump described the crisis in Gaza as “a terrible thing,” noting that “people are very hungry.” He later posted on his social media platform that the “fastest way to end the humanitarian crises in Gaza is for Hamas to surrender and release the hostages.”

The visit comes amid criticism of the US-Israeli aid distribution strategy. Images of malnourished children and fatal stampedes at aid drop zones have fueled public anger. Aid organizations warn that airdrops are insufficient and dangerous, stressing that only full land access can prevent further catastrophe.

The Gaza Health Ministry says at least 156 people have died from hunger or malnutrition—most in recent weeks—adding to a total death toll of over 60,000 Palestinians killed since October 2023. Aid workers say recent Israeli steps, such as 10-hour humanitarian pauses and limited airdrops, fall far short of meeting the population’s needs.

Germany, historically a close Israeli ally, has also voiced growing concern. Visiting Jerusalem on Thursday, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul called the situation “beyond imagination” and urged immediate action. Though Berlin has not joined France, Britain, and Canada in pledging recognition of a Palestinian state, Wadephul reaffirmed Germany’s support for a two-state solution, calling it “the only way” to achieve lasting peace.

Meanwhile, ceasefire talks remain frozen. Indirect negotiations in Doha collapsed last week, with Israel and Hamas trading blame. Israel recently responded to a Hamas counteroffer on a US-backed proposal that includes a 60-day ceasefire and partial hostage-prisoner exchange. Hamas has not issued a public response.

Israeli media report that the Netanyahu government and Washington are exploring a broader agreement focused on the release of all hostages, the dismantling of Hamas’ military capabilities, and Gaza’s long-term demilitarization. However, the specifics remain unclear, and intense fighting continues across the enclave.

Hamas is believed to be holding around 50 hostages, with only 20 confirmed to be alive. In Israel, families of captives have staged growing protests outside the Prime Minister’s office and in Tel Aviv, demanding an end to the war.