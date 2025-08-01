Israel kills 24 Palestinians in Gaza strikes

Shafaq News – Gaza

On Friday, Israeli forces killed at least 24 Palestinians across Gaza, including five aid seekers and seven displaced civilians sheltering in tents.

Nasser Medical Complex confirmed that seven displaced civilians were killed when Israeli strikes targeted tents in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis. Israeli warplanes also carried out multiple airstrikes throughout the day, hitting residential areas in Rafah, Khan Younis, and Gaza City, where a strike reportedly targeted a gathering of civilians.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, at least 156 people, mostly in recent weeks, have died due to hunger or malnutrition, bringing the overall Palestinian death toll since October 2023 to more than 60,000.

Meanwhile, Human Rights Watch said Israeli forces had set up a flawed military system for distributing aid in Gaza, turning the process into a “bloodbath” and a “death trap.”

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) warned that more than 500,000 people in Gaza are facing famine, with women, infants, and children dying from hunger and the collapse of healthcare and nutrition services.