Israel in the dock: ICJ hearings begin over Gaza aid blockade

Shafaq News/ Israel faces accusations of violating international law by blocking humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza, as dozens of countries present arguments at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in hearings starting Monday in The Hague.

Palestinian representatives are expected to be among the first speakers at today’s hearing. Israel is not among the approximately 40 countries scheduled to address the court during five days of hearings, which are expected to conclude on Friday. The United States is scheduled to present its views on Wednesday.

Following the hearings, the ICJ is expected to take several months to deliver its advisory opinion, which, while carrying significant legal and political weight, is non-binding and lacks enforcement mechanisms.

Since March 2, Israel has barred nearly all supplies from entering Gaza, home to around 2.3 million people. Aid agencies report that almost all food stocks brought in during a ceasefire earlier this year have now been exhausted.

The United Nations' highest court was tasked in December with issuing an advisory opinion on Israel’s obligations to facilitate aid deliveries to Palestinians, including shipments from UN agencies and international organizations.

A UN General Assembly resolution adopted in the same month called on Israel to fulfill its responsibilities and expressed "grave concern" over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza. The resolution passed with 137 votes in favor, 22 abstentions, and opposition from Israel, the United States, and 10 other countries.

The United Nations considers Gaza and the West Bank as occupied territories, and international humanitarian law requires occupying powers to facilitate relief efforts, ensuring access to food, medical care, and public health services for civilians.

Germany, France, and Britain last week urged Israel to comply with international law and allow unhindered humanitarian access.

US President Donald Trump alleged that he had pressured Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to permit the entry of food and medicine into Gaza.

However, Israel argues that it will not allow supplies into Gaza until Hamas releases all remaining hostages, confirming it was using aid restrictions as leverage against Hamas. Tel Aviv has repeatedly accused Hamas of stealing humanitarian aid, an allegation Hamas denies, blaming Israel for the supply shortages instead.