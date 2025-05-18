Over 100,000 rally in The Hague against Gaza War

Shafaq News/ More than 100,000 demonstrators filled the streets of The Hague on Sunday in what organizers described as the largest protest in two decades, denouncing the “genocide” in Gaza and accusing the Dutch government of complicity through its military exports to Israel.

Protesters, many dressed in red to symbolize a “red line” against government silence, marched through the city center carrying banners that read “Stop the Genocide” and calling for an immediate ceasefire. The demonstration was largely peaceful and drew participants from across the country.

“This is about making our voice heard against Dutch involvement in the war,” said 25-year-old Rick Timmermans, referencing the Netherlands’ provision of F-35 fighter jet parts to Israel. “We cannot be silent while civilians are being killed.”

Other protesters expressed frustration over the Dutch government’s refusal to condemn Israeli military actions. Yolanda Nieuw, a 59-year-old schoolteacher, said, “I feel helpless watching this unfold, but today’s turnout gives me hope that people still care.”

Rinske Schipman, 60, said the protest was a message to Dutch leaders. “It’s unfathomable that this continues in what’s supposed to be a civilized world,” she said. “There has to be a breaking point.”

The demonstration coincided with intensified Israeli military operations in northern and southern Gaza, which local authorities say resulted in about 100 deaths, including children. The escalation comes despite mounting international pressure for a ceasefire and humanitarian relief.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, the total death toll has risen to 53,339, with 121,034 wounded since October 7, 2023.