UN calls for immediate aid surge in Gaza

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres warned on Tuesday that famine is already unfolding in Gaza, as humanitarian conditions continue to deteriorate and aid deliveries remain far below urgent requirements.

Referencing the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report, Guterres stated the findings confirm Gaza is “on the verge of famine,” describing the situation as a full-scale humanitarian disaster.

He urged the immediate and unrestricted entry of food, water, medicine, and fuel into the enclave, cautioning that “what is reaching Gaza amounts to drops in the ocean. The nightmare must end.”

The latest @theIPCinfo alert confirms what we have feared: Gaza is on the brink of famine.The facts are in — and they are undeniable.Palestinians in Gaza are enduring a humanitarian catastrophe of epic proportions. This is not a warning. It is a reality unfolding before… — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) July 29, 2025

His appeal came amid growing international pressure, as the UNRWA, WHO, and other aid agencies warned of worsening famine conditions—particularly among children.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) estimates that between 500 and 600 trucks are required each day to meet basic needs in Gaza, highlighting that approximately 6,000 trucks loaded with food and medical supplies remain stalled in Jordan and Egypt, awaiting clearance to enter.

UNRWA further warned that Gaza is already experiencing what it described as the worst-case famine scenario.

Hospitals across the enclave recorded 14 additional starvation-related deaths in the past 24 hours, raising the total to 147, including 88 children.