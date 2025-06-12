UN General Assembly to vote on Gaza ceasefire

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the United Nations General Assembly is scheduled to vote on a draft resolution urging an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of hostages held by Hamas, and the opening of Israeli crossings to enable the delivery of food and urgent humanitarian supplies.

Drafted by Spain, the resolution includes a strong condemnation of starvation as a method of warfare, describing its use against civilians as a grave violation of international norms.

The vote takes place amid a worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where UN agencies estimate that 93% of the population is experiencing extreme food insecurity. Ongoing airstrikes have destroyed farmland, fisheries, and essential infrastructure, further deepening the emergency. Although Israel lifted an 11-week blockade last month, the flow of aid has remained minimal. For the more than two million residents of the territory, conditions remain critical.

Diplomatic sources expect the 193-member assembly to adopt the resolution by a wide margin. Israel, however, has urged member states to reject the measure, calling it a “politically motivated and futile spectacle.”

While General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding, they are widely seen as barometers of global opinion and carry symbolic political and moral weight.

The vote also comes ahead of an UN-sponsored conference next week, aiming to reenergize global engagement with the two-state solution, as efforts toward resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict continue to face significant obstacles.

Meanwhile, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has maintained his refusal to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza, calling for continued military operations targeting Hamas and opposing negotiations over any potential hostage agreement.

Smotrich has also dismissed proposals to reinstate direct Israeli control over the enclave, calling them “nonsense” and urging officials to block any initiative that could lead to renewed political dialogue.