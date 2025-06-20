Gaza bloodshed: Israel kills 34 Palestinians since dawn

Shafaq News/ At least 34 Palestinians were killed across the Gaza Strip since dawn, the Palestinian Information Center reported on Friday.

Twenty-three civilians were reportedly shot dead on Salah al-Din Road in central Nuseirat as they gathered for humanitarian aid. In nearby Deir al-Balah, an Israeli airstrike struck a residential area, leaving multiple casualties.

In northern Gaza, Israeli drones bombed targets in Jabalia, while heavy blasts rocked Beit Lahia amid demolition operations carried out by Israeli ground units, according to Palestinian media outlets. In Gaza City, Israeli strikes flattened entire residential blocks in al-Shuja’iya and al-Tuffah neighborhoods.

Gaza this morningA horrific massacre against those waiting for aid. They had gone out in search of a piece of bread, only to return at dawn covered in blood, killed by Israel in central Gaza.#GazaGenocide#Aqsaunderattack#europe #Gaza #PalestineIsraelwar pic.twitter.com/CGF4sdM1Ya — Palestine Info Center (@palinfoen) June 20, 2025

The latest wave of violence comes amid growing outrage over Israel’s repeated targeting of so-called humanitarian zones. Since May 27, more than 420 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 3,000 wounded in areas linked to the “Gaza Humanitarian Relief Institution”—an entity local groups reject as a “US-Israeli tool” for controlling aid distribution. The organization is not recognized by the United Nations.

Since October 7, 2023, Israeli military operations have killed 55,706 Palestinians—mostly women and children—and wounded over 130,000, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

Amid growing casualties, al-Shifa Medical Complex issued an emergency appeal for blood donations, warning that severe shortages are threatening the lives of dozens of critically injured patients.

International criticism of Israel’s campaign continues to grow. A YouGov poll in the UK found 55% of respondents oppose the airstrikes in Gaza, while only 15% support them. Among those opposed, 82% believe Israel is committing genocide. Additionally, 65% back enforcing the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.