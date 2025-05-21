+95 Killed in Gaza as Israeli strikes intensify

Shafaq News/ At least 98 Palestinians, including many children, were killed over the past 24 hours as Israel intensified its bombardment of Gaza. Meanwhile, Palestinian resistance operations persisted in the south of the Strip, amid unprecedented global condemnation accusing Israel of war crimes and obstructing humanitarian access. Israeli military morale appears to be faltering, with increasing reports of troop refusals.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, the death toll reached 98 by Tuesday evening, with rescue teams still searching through rubble in Deir al-Balah, Khan Younis, and Jabalia.

In Jabalia, 11 members of the Nabhan family, including children, were killed when their home on Al-Nazha Street was struck. In Deir al-Balah, five people — among them three children and an infant — were killed in a separate attack.

Heavy shelling also hit neighborhoods in Khan Younis, including Abasan al-Kabira, Bani Suheila, and Qizan al-Najjar. In Gaza City’s Shuja’iyya district, Israeli forces reportedly demolished multiple apartment buildings with explosives.

Off Gaza’s coast, Israeli naval forces shelled Al-Mawasi, injuring dozens, according to local medical sources.

Israel Hayom reported that the Israeli military has initiated the first phase of its “Gideon Chariots” campaign — a two-month ground offensive aimed at taking full control of Gaza. The plan includes concentrating the civilian population into a small zone, raising fears of mass displacement, reportedly under U.S. coordination.

Israeli troops raided the town of Silwad northeast of Ramallah, searching homes and detaining residents. Nearby, access to Turmus’ayya remained sealed for a second day, forcing commuters to take alternative routes.

The Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ armed wing, claimed responsibility for several operations in Rafah as part of a campaign titled “Gates of Hell” in response to the breakdown of ceasefire talks:

Zahraa Mosque Ambush (May 3): Killed an Israeli officer and a soldier from the elite Yahalom unit, and destroyed a Merkava tank and bulldozer.

Al-Mashrou Intersection (May 7): Targeted an Israeli engineering team inside a rigged building.

Al-Tannour Neighborhood (May 8): Resulted in two Israeli deaths and 17 injuries, according to al-Qassam. The Israeli military acknowledged losses.

UN agencies accused Israel of preventing humanitarian relief from entering Gaza, despite worsening conditions. Convoys attempting to pass through the Rafah crossing were blocked, and strikes reportedly targeted areas near aid depots and distribution centers.

On the 65th day of conflict, Israel faces growing diplomatic fallout. The UK has halted free trade negotiations and recalled its ambassador. France and Canada have warned of potential sanctions.

An Israeli Foreign Ministry official told Yedioth Ahronoth, “The world is not with us… this is the worst diplomatic crisis since the founding of the state.”

Former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert said Israel’s actions in Gaza “border on war crimes,” adding that killing thousands of civilians “serves no strategic purpose.” Opposition figure Yair Golan described the targeting of noncombatants as “profoundly unethical.”

Israeli media reported rising numbers of reserve soldiers refusing deployment, particularly after significant losses in Rafah and Khan Younis. Some troops reportedly declined to join ground operations, reflecting declining morale within the ranks.

Since October 7, 2023, 53,573 Palestinians have been killed and 121,688 wounded, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. Rescue efforts continue under extreme conditions as bombing persists and infrastructure collapses.