Israeli army launched ground operation in Gaza

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, The Israeli military announced launching a “limited ground operation” in the central and southern parts of the Gaza Strip, aimed at establishing a buffer zone.

In a statement, the military said the operation target is “expanding the secured area and creating a buffer zone between the northern and southern parts of Gaza strip."

The statement further noted that "during the operation, forces successfully seized and expanded control over the central Netzarim axis.”

Meanwhile, it was decided that Golani Brigade troops would be stationed in the southern sector, “ready to operate within Gaza,” the statement added.

Earlier, Israeli airstrikes killed 14 Palestinians in attacks across the Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian medical and local sources. The strikes hit multiple areas, including Khan Younis, Rafah, and Al-Bureij refugee camp.

Israel resumed its military operations in Gaza on Tuesday, launching a series of airstrikes across the enclave. The escalation comes as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz ordered intensified military action against Hamas.