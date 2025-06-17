Ayatollah Khamenei's Khaybar verse hints at escalation

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, posted a message on his X account, signaling Iran's readiness for confrontation as tensions with Israel continue to rise.

Posted in Farsi, the message translated to:

“The battle begins, in the name of Haidar (Ali)

Ali, with the Zulfiqar sword, returns to open the gates of Khaybar.”

This post references Imam Ali, a central figure in Islam known for his valor in early Islamic battles, most notably the 7th-century siege of Khaybar.

Khaybar was a fortified oasis inhabited by Jewish tribes during the time of Prophet Muhammad. The battle, which resulted in the Muslim forces capturing the fortress, is often recalled in ideological contexts involving confrontation with Israel.

In modern political rhetoric, the term "Khaybar" has been used to invoke themes of victory over perceived oppression and resistance to Israeli power.