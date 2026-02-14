President Barzani at MSC2026: US support and institutional stability discussed

Shafaq News- Munich

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker on Saturday reviewed US–Iraq relations, regional stability, and ties between Baghdad and Erbil on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

According to a statement from the Kurdish Presidency, the meeting focused on cooperation between the United States and Iraq, including the Kurdistan Region, and reviewed issues of mutual concern. Barzani stressed the importance of continued US support to maintain stability and advance institutional development in Iraq.

Hooker, in turn, praised Barzani’s role in facilitating an agreement between Damascus and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). She also reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to supporting Iraq and the Region and helping resolve longstanding disputes between Baghdad and Erbil.

The Kurdish president arrived in Germany on Thursday evening at an official invitation to participate in the Munich Security Conference. He met French President Emmanuel Macron, European Commission President, Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed, US Senator Lindsey Graham, Azerbaijani President, Lebanese Prime Minister, Syrian Foreign Minister, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Polish Foreign Minister, and other officials from Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Qatar.