President Barzani meets US envoy: Erbil-Baghdad issues top agenda

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met, on Wednesday, with US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Taylor in al-Sulaymaniyah to review ties between the United States, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region.

According to a statement from the Region Presidency, both sides emphasized the need to “sustain dialogue” between Erbil and Baghdad to resolve outstanding issues.

The talks also covered regional developments and their potential impact on Iraq and Kurdistan, with a shared focus on “preserving security and stability.”

سه‌رۆک نێچیرڤان بارزانی و جێگری یاریدەدەری وەزیری دەرەوەی ئەمه‌ریکا، کۆبوونه‌وه‌https://t.co/qdieDXH9Eb pic.twitter.com/04d1ie1H8c — Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) April 16, 2025

The meeting followed Taylor’s Tuesday discussions with Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader Masoud Barzani, which explored the peace process in Turkiye and the situation of Kurdish factions in Syria.