President Barzani, Petraeus explore stronger US role in Iraq and Kurdistan

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met on Monday with former CIA Director David Petraeus to discuss political and security developments in Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and the wider Middle East.

According to a statement from the Kurdish Presidency, both underscored the importance of strong US relations with Iraq and the Region, describing the partnership as one rooted in shared strategic interests that can be expanded across multiple sectors.

Barzani and Petraeus highlighted Iraq and Kurdistan’s potential to act as “a bridge” for dialogue and regional cooperation through joint efforts in energy and economic development.

The meeting further reviewed the peace process between Ankara and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which it designates as a "terrorist" organization, the situation in Syria, and the continued risks posed by terrorism and ISIS remnants.

