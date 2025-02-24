President Barzani, Iraqi-American delegation discusses business and cultural ties

Shafaq News/ The Kurdish President, Nechirvan Barzani, welcomed a delegation from the Iraqi diaspora in the United States to discuss strengthening economic ties and cultural cooperation.

According to a statement by the Kurdish presidency, during the meeting, President Barzani praised the Iraqi diaspora’s role in fostering connections between Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and the international community, highlighting their contributions to economic development, reaffirming the Region’s commitment to “peaceful coexistence and pluralism among all communities.” He further assured that the Region will continue to act as a model of “peace, pluralism, and openness.”

The visiting delegation, led by Martin Manna, Head of the Chaldean-American Chamber of Commerce, advocated for deeper collaboration with the Kurdistan Region, particularly in economic and investment initiatives involving members of the Iraqi diaspora. Additionally, they presented proposals for business and investment projects in the Nineveh Plain and the Kurdistan Region.