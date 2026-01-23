Iraq: No ISIS members infiltrate from Syria

Shafaq News– Baghdad/ Damascus

Iraq has recorded no security breaches along its border with Syria despite heightened instability across the frontier, a senior commander in the Popular Mobilization Forces said on Friday.

Qassem Musleh, who oversees PMF operations in Al-Anbar, said the border is secured by four defensive layers, including thermal surveillance systems, concrete barriers, and barbed wire, stressing that the measures in place have prevented any infiltration.

Addressing concerns over possible cross-border movement by detainees linked to the ISIS following unrest at detention facilities in northeastern Syria —such as Al-Shaddadi and Al-Aqtan— Musleh said no ISIS members had entered Iraqi territory and that Iraqi forces remain prepared to respond to any attempted breach.

Iraq’s western frontier, stretching across vast desert terrain from the Jordanian tri-border area to the town of Al-Qaim, has long been viewed as a security challenge, particularly during the peak of the ISIS insurgency. The border segment running through Al-Anbar spans roughly 325 kilometers, forming the longest portion of Iraq’s boundary with Syria.

The Iraqi-Syrian border measures between 599 and 610 kilometers, according to official and geographical estimates, with approximately 285 kilometers also passing through Nineveh province.

Read more: Exclusive: Iraq takes custody of “first-line” ISIS, Al-Qaeda leaders from Syria