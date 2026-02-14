President Barzani at MSC2026: Kurdistan-Poland relations in focus

Shafaq News- Munich

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski agreed on Saturday to expand economic and security cooperation between the Kurdistan Region and Poland during talks on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

According to a statement from the Kurdish Presidency, the two underlined the value of sustained partnerships to foster growth and ensure lasting stability in Iraq and the broader Middle East.

Sikorski recognized the “strategic role of the Kurdistan Region” in regional affairs and expressed Poland’s readiness to deepen engagement with both Iraq and Kurdistan.

Barzani arrived in Germany on Thursday to attend the annual conference, where he is holding a series of high-level meetings with international leaders to discuss Iraq’s political trajectory and wider regional shifts. So far, he met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, French President Emmanuel Macron, European Commission President, Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, US Senator Lindsey Graham, Azerbaijani President, Lebanese Prime Minister, and other officials from Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Qatar.

The conference, continuing into its second day, brings together more than 60 heads of state and government and around 100 ministers, with discussions focused on European security and evolving global dynamics.