President Barzani, Iranian Envoy address bilateral relations

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Monday discussed the ties between Tehran, Baghdad, and Erbil with Iranian ambassador Mohammad Kazem Al-Sadiq.

According to a statement from the Kurdish Presidency, the meeting reviewed the ongoing talks between Iraq and the Kurdistan Region aimed at resolving outstanding issues, as well as the broader situation in the Middle East.

Both sides also committed to reinforcing relations between the Kurdistan Region and Iran, building on good-neighborly ties and mutual interests, particularly in economic and trade sectors.