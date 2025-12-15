Iran currency slips past 130K tomans per dollar

Shafaq News – Tehran

Iran’s currency remained under pressure on Sunday, with the dollar exceeding 130,000 tomans in the free market, exchange-rate monitors said.

According to a currency-tracking platforms, the euro exceeded 154,000 tomans and the British pound climbed above 175,000 tomans.

Foreign exchange and gold prices in Iran have climbed sharply in recent weeks, hitting successive records and driving wider price increases.

The toman’s weakness coincides with renewed UN sanctions and continued uncertainty over Iran’s nuclear program, intensifying fears about the country’s economic outlook.

While the official currency is the Iranian rial (IRR), everyday transactions often use the toman, an informal unit equal to 10 rials.