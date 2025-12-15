Syria contracts 1M+ tons of wheat to secure bread supply

Shafaq News – Damascus

Syria contracted imports of about 1.13 million tons of wheat to meet the needs of mills and bakeries nationwide, with more than half of the shipments already delivered, an official told Shafaq News on Monday.

According to the Head of the General Organization for Cereals, Hassan Othman, Syria received 611,000 tons so far, while approximately 519,000 tons remain scheduled for delivery throughout the year, ensuring continuity of flour production across all provinces.

Regarding supply sources, Othman said most current contracts involve Ukrainian, Russian, and Romanian exporters, pointing out that the organization is diversifying import sources and that current wheat stocks are sufficient for several months, with additional contracts expected soon to strengthen strategic reserves through a competitive bidding process based on price, quantity, and delivery timelines.

He noted that Syria currently relies on wheat imports as locally marketed production covers only a few months of demand and remains inconsistent, adding that damaged silo infrastructure, warehouses, and grain centers, along with the distance of operational facilities from agricultural areas, continue to complicate collection efforts.

Syria’s reliance on wheat imports comes as domestic production has sharply declined in the 2024–2025 agricultural season, with cultivated areas shrinking by nearly 13% and output falling to an estimated 922,000 tons, down from 2.4 million tons.