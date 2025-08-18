High-quality flour imports undermine Iraq’s domestic wheat market

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq continues to import high-quality flour through private sector channels despite officially declaring self-sufficiency in wheat production, prompting widespread criticism.

Economic expert Ahmed Abdul-Rahbeh told Shafaq News Agency that Iraq has commercial mills capable of producing high-quality flour using locally grown wheat. He noted that the government has already encouraged private investment in this area, calling it a fundamental step toward strengthening local self-reliance and reducing the need for imports.

According to Abdul-Rahbeh, Iraq is now taking practical steps to fully meet domestic flour demand through national production, with “the potential to export surplus supplies in the future if current development in the milling sector continues.”

He stressed the importance of supporting local projects that produce high-quality flour, citing their direct impact on lowering prices, stimulating the private sector, enhancing national food security, and ending private-sector imports of the product.