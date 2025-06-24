Historic harvest: Karbala wheat yield tops 305,000 tons

Shafaq News/ An unprecedented wheat yield of over 305,000 tons, as Karbala's Directorate of Agriculture announced on Tuesday the completion of harvesting and marketing for the 2024–2025 agricultural season.

“The output this season is the highest in Karbala’s history,” Agriculture Directorate spokesperson Baher Ghali told Shafaq News Agency, adding, “Previously, production did not exceed 3,000 tons before the agricultural system was restructured.”

Ghali noted a significant increase in productivity, particularly in areas cultivated with center pivot irrigation systems, with more than 3,000 pivots operating across the province.

Wheat was cultivated across 365,000 dunams, mainly in desert areas developed using artesian wells and modern irrigation methods, including center pivot and mobile fixed sprinklers.

According to Ghali, the quantity of wheat delivered to the state-run Grain Trading Company in Karbala reached 305,000 tons. The marketed wheat was sold at 850,000 Iraqi dinars per ton for crops irrigated via center pivots, and 800,000 dinars per ton for traditionally irrigated crops.

The achievement, he said, was made possible by farmers’ efforts and support from the Ministry of Agriculture, which distributed over 700 modern sprinklers as part of its plan to boost the use of modern techniques and expand farming into open desert areas to increase national output.