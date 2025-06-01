Iraq’s Karbala produces 300K tons of wheat despite water crisis

Shafaq News/ Karbala has become Iraq’s top wheat producer this season, harvesting nearly 300,000 tons, over a third of the country’s total output, despite worsening water shortages, a lawmaker from the parliamentary Agriculture and Water Committee revealed on Sunday.

Speaking to Shafaq News, MP Ibtisam al-Hilali attributed the province’s strong yield to al-Husseiniya area but cautioned that long-term productivity is at risk. “Entire farms and orchards are shutting down due to limited groundwater,” she noted, warning that water allocations remain insufficient for both drinking and irrigation.

She criticized the Ministry of Water Resources for hiking fines on well usage—from 300,000 dinars (around $212) to more than 3.3 million dinars ($2,340) per violation—calling the penalties “unfair” to farmers struggling through drought. “These measures punish those trying to survive with minimal support.”

Al-Hilali said the committee is working to reverse the fine increases and accelerate land reclamation and irrigation upgrades. She also called for boosting Karbala’s water share, citing its role in securing Iraq’s food supply.

“Karbala should be prioritized in water distribution due to its contribution to the grain output and growing population.”