Deepening ties: Iraqi wheat shipment to help stabilize Syria

Shafaq News/ Nearly 40 trucks carrying grain entered Syria through the al-Qa’im border into Deir ez-Zor province on Friday, Syrian authorities confirmed.

Hassan Othman, Director-General of Syria’s General Grain Corporation, told Shafaq News that the Iraqi initiative aims to deliver 220,000 tons of wheat as a gift to the Syrian people, describing it as a step that reflects "the depth of the fraternal ties and strong relations between the two countries."

Othman said the current shipment of 39 trucks is being processed for distribution, with allocations determined based on a detailed assessment of each province’s needs, conducted jointly by the Grain Corporation and other relevant authorities. The goal, he explained, is to ensure fair distribution and support food security across the country.

Syria has faced acute food insecurity in recent years, worsened by more than a decade of conflict, sanctions, and climate-related challenges. According to the World Food Programme, over 12 million Syrians—more than half the population—are currently food insecure.

Wheat production, once a strategic national asset, has collapsed to less than half of pre-war levels. However, observers expect recent aid deliveries, including the Iraqi wheat shipment, to stabilize basic supplies.