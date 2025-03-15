Barzani Charity Foundation donates $2M medical aid to Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF) delivered more than nine truckloads of medicines and medical supplies to the Kurdistan Region’s Health Ministry, with the donation valued at nearly three billion Iraqi dinars (over $2 million)

According to Shafaq News correspondent, the medical aid was provided in partnership with the KOLK Charity Organization and will be distributed across hospitals in the Region to support patient care.

Supervising the handover ceremony, Kurdistan’s Health Minister Saman Barzinji expressed gratitude for the ongoing humanitarian support. “We deeply appreciate the continued medical assistance from the BCF and KOLK Charity, which plays a vital role in strengthening our healthcare system,” he said.