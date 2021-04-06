IC units can no longer receive COVID-19 patients, MoH spokesman says

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-04-06T07:38:23+0000

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region announced that intensive care units in hospitals are currently full with COVID-19 patients. A spokesman for the Ministry of Health, Aso Hawizi, said in a press conference held on the sidelines of the ministry receiving medical equipment from the Japanese company "JICA", "Unfortunately, we are going through very, very dangerous conditions," noting, "the intensive care units in the region are no longer able to receive patients." Hawizi added that the COVID-19 cases, fatalities, and critical cases are surging in the Region, which prompted the authorities to take strict preventive measures.

related

A Kurdish organization submits a healthcare project to the KRG

Date: 2021-02-06 17:08:57