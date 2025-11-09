US Rubio commends President Barzani for Kurdistan–Turkiye oil pipeline reopening

Shafaq News – Erbil

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday praised Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani for his role in reopening the Kurdistan oil export pipelines through Turkiye.

Oil exports from the Region through Turkiye’s Ceyhan pipeline resumed earlier this year after a two-year halt caused by legal disputes between Baghdad and Erbil over oil ownership and revenue sharing.

According to a statement from the Region’s Presidency, Rubio, in a letter, also expressed appreciation for Barzani’s continued efforts to promote dialogue between Turkiye and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), and his role in “supporting stability and peace in Syria.”