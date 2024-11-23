Iraq sends official letters to UN, OIC, Arab League in response to Israeli threats

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraq’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said it has sent official letters to the United Nations Security Council, the UN Secretary-General, the Arab League, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in response to Israeli threats of an attack on Iraq.

“Iraq is a pillar for stability in its regional and international surroundings, and is among the countries most committed to the principles of the United Nations Charter,” MoFA said in its letters.

The ministry said that Israel’s recent communication to the Security Council forms “a systematic policy to create allegations and pretexts to expand the scope of conflict in the region.”

The ministry pointed out that Iraq’s appeal to the Security Council reflects its “keenness” to the council’s role in maintaining international peace and security, urging the council to take action to halt “the Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, and to oblige the Israeli entity to stop the ongoing violence in the region and stop issuing threats.”

“Iraq was keen to exercise restraint regarding the use of its airspace to target a neighboring country, affirming the importance of the international community’s intervention to stop these aggressive behaviors, which constitute a blatant violation of the principles of international law.”

The ministry requested the letters be distributed to member states and archived as official documents with the relevant organizations.

Last week, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar held the Iraqi government responsible for "everything happening on its territory," saying, "I sent a letter to the President of the UN Security Council, urging immediate action regarding the activities of Iran-backed militias in Iraq, which are using its territory to attack Israel,” referring to the Iraqi Islamic Resistance (IRI) operations against Israel in support of Gaza and Lebanon.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani dismissed the letter as a “pretext for aggression,” accusing Tel Aviv of attempting to escalate the war in the region.