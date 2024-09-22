UN Secretary-General warns against turning Lebanon into “another Gaza"

Shafaq News / On Sunday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned of the risks of turning Lebanon into "another Gaza" amid escalating attacks between Israel and Lebanese Hezbollah.

Speaking to CNN ahead of the annual gathering of world leaders at the UN, Guterres expressed skepticism about the possibility of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas after eleven months of conflict.

"It is for me clear that both sides are not interested in a ceasefire. And that is a tragedy, because this is a war that must stop," Guterres stated.

"Neither the government of Israel nor the Hamas really want the cease-fire."

In addition, Guterres pointed out, "What worries me is the danger of turning Lebanon into another Gaza," referring to the Palestinian territory where Israeli hostilities have led to at least 41,252 deaths, including nearly 16,500 children, and over 95,497 injuries.

Guterres's statement follows heightened tension on Israel’s northern front, where the Israeli army reported that 150 rockets and drones were launched overnight toward Israel. Hezbollah's rocket barrages targeted several areas in Upper and Lower Galilee, as well as southeast Haifa and Acre.

These attacks follow Israel’s recent hostilities: the bombing of communication devices and wireless systems, which killed dozens, including children, and an Israeli airstrike in Beirut that claimed 45 lives, including senior Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Aqil and other top leaders from the elite Radwan force.