Israel slams UN resolution on Gaza ceasefire as "despicable"

Shafaq News/ Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen denounced a resolution passed by the UN General Assembly that calls for a ceasefire in Gaza as "despicable", with Tel Aviv knocking down communications and unleashing its war machine on the besieged strip on the night of the vote.

"Israel intends to eliminate Hamas just as the world dealt with the Nazis and ISIS," Cohen said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Israeli UN ambassador, Gilad Erdan, also condemned the Arab-drafted resolution, claiming that "this is a dark day for the UN and for mankind."

Erdan vowed that Israel will use "every means" to fight Hamas in the Gaza "terror city".

The resolution was passed with 121 votes in favor, 44 abstentions, and 14 votes against, including Israel and the United States.