Iraqi PM receives Azerbaijani invitation for COP 29 Climate Conference

Shafaq News / On Monday, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani received the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Iraq Nasir Mammadov.

According to the PM’s media office, Ambassador Mammadov delivered an official invitation from the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, for Prime Minister Al-Sudani to participate in the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference to be held in Azerbaijan.

The COP 29 is to be convened in Baku from 11 to 22 November 2024.

The meeting also covered “discussions on bilateral relations between the two countries and explored ways to enhance cooperation in various fields, including economic, cultural, energy, and investment sectors.”

Additionally, discussions touched upon the ongoing regional issues, including the “continuation of brutal actions by Zionist forces against the Palestinian people in Gaza.”

The discussions emphasized the importance of the international community, especially major countries, taking responsibility to halt this aggression and protect civilian lives, as per the statement.