Sources: political agreement to vote for Al-Issawi for Parliament Speaker

Shafaq News/ Sources revealed on Monday a political consensus among parliamentary blocs to vote for a new Speaker of Parliament in an extraordinary session.

Multiple sources told Shafaq News Agency that a majority of political blocs would support Salem Al-Issawi's nomination for the council's presidency in the next Wednesday session.

Following the 2003 US-led invasion, Iraq follows the sectarian political settlements over the three presidencies (known as Muhasasa Ta'ifia in Arabic). Therefore, the parliament speaker is customary of Sunnis share.

Notably, the three Sunni blocs, Sovereignty (Al-Siyada,) Al-Hasm, and Al-Azm, collectively decided to nominate MP Salem Matar Al-Issawi for the position. The Shiite Coordination Framework (CF) also backs the Al-Issawi.

On Saturday, CF Member MP Salem Al-Anbaki told Shafaq News that "the Framework's forces have rejected and continue to reject the amendment of the Parliament's internal system to reopen nominations for the presidency of the Parliament."

Al-Anbaki pointed out that two candidates from the Sunni component, Salem Al-Issawi and Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani, have now been nominated to be parliament speakers. " We believe that the matter is almost settled in favor of Al-Issawi, who will be elected in the next session of Parliament since there is parliamentary support for him from all blocs and parties."