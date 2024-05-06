Barzani meets Iranian President, discusses coordination in various fields

Shafaq News / On Monday, the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, met with the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during an official visit to Tehran.

According to a statement by the Kurdish presidency, the meeting was attended by the Kurdish Vice Presidents, the Minister of Interior, and a delegation from the Kurdistan Presidency.

The statement said, “Both sides emphasized enhancing relations between Iran, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region based on good neighborliness and shared interests.“

They also discussed “increasing trade exchange and economic relations, in addition to praising the longstanding historical ties between the Islamic Republic and the Region.”

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Presidency, “President Raisi expressed gratitude to Kurdistan for the facilitation and assistance provided to Iranian pilgrims traveling to the holy shrines in southern Iraq through the Kurdistan Region.”

Furthermore, both sides stressed the importance of continuing coordination and cooperation between Iran, Iraq, and Kurdistan to “safeguard security and stability” in the region.

President Barzani “thanked Iran for its support and assistance to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.”

President Nechirvan Barzani arrived in Tehran on Sunday at the Islamic Republic of Iran's official invitation. This visit marks the fifth in 11 years during which the President aims to enhance relations between the Region and Tehran through discussions with senior Iranian leaders.

According to an official in Barzani's office, this visit is significant, following extensive talks with political leaders in Baghdad, where President Barzani launched a new relationship phase.