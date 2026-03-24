Kuwaiti power grid hit following missile interceptions

Shafaq News- Kuwait

Seven high-voltage power lines in Kuwait were taken out of service after debris from intercepted missiles and drones damaged the electricity network, the country’s Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy confirmed on Tuesday.

In a post on X, The Ministry noted that crews are working to restore service as quickly as possible.

بيان رقم (14) من وزارة الكهرباء والماء والطاقة المتجددة بشأن خروج بعض الخطوط الهوائية لنقل الطاقة الكهربائية عن الخدمة#وزارة_الكهرباء_والماء pic.twitter.com/K58TR4HDPL — وزارة الكهرباء والماء والطاقة المتجددة 🇰🇼 (@mew_kwt) March 23, 2026

Earlier today, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched the 78th wave of Operation True Promise 4, striking several sites across Israel, including Eilat, Dimona, and northern Tel Aviv, as well as US military bases in the Gulf region. Kuwait reported intercepting several missiles and drones entering its airspace, triggering explosions from defensive operations.