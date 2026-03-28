Iranian strike injures 11 near Jerusalem

Shafaq News- Middle East

An Iranian missile strike on the Beit Shemesh area, west of Jerusalem, injured 11 people and damaged several buildings, Israeli media reported on Saturday.

Citing Israeli emergency services, Channel 12 indicated that five people were initially wounded before the number climbed to 11. A synagogue was among the structures damaged in the strike, along with more than 100 vehicles that were destroyed.

Air raid sirens sounded earlier across Jerusalem, the Dead Sea region, Ashdod, and parts of the Negev, including Dimona and Yeruham, following accounts of additional launches. Residents in central Israel heard explosions as authorities responded to the incident.

Earlier today, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) carried out the 84th wave of Operation True Promise 4, destroying Israeli missile defense systems along with several refueling and support aircraft. The operation also targeted multiple US bases across the Gulf region.