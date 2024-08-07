US warns of retaliation after missile strike injures soldiers at Ain al-Asad Airbase

Shafaq News/ US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin declared that the US "will not tolerate" any attacks on its forces in the Middle East, following a missile strike on Monday that injured seven American soldiers at Iraq's Ain al-Asad Airbase.

“Make no mistake, the United States will not tolerate attacks on our personnel in the region,” Austin told reporters at a press conference inAnnapolis

“And we remain ready to deploy on short notice to meet the evolving threats to our security, our partners or our interests.”

The US Defense Secretary further pointed out that “an Iran-backed militia is behind an attack on Ain al-Asad air base in western Iraq, where American and coalition forces are stationed.”

On Tuesday, the League of Revolutionaries (Jama'at Al-Thawrawiyoon), within the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, claimed responsibility for the missile attack on the Ain al-Asad Airbase in Al-Anbar Governorate.

A statement attributed to the little-known group, whose authenticity could not be verified by Shafaq News Agency, announced, "We targeted the Ain al-Asad Airbase of the American occupation in western Iraq with several missiles and drones on Monday evening."

"The operations will continue with advanced capabilities until the last American soldier leaves Iraq," it added.