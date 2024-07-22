Iraq launches second International Drug Conference, PM calls drugs a regional threat

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraqi PM Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani inaugurated the second Baghdad International Regional Conference on Combating Drugs, stating that drugs threaten regional stability.

"We bear a great responsibility. Our view on drugs extends beyond their harm to youth; we see them as a key factor in regional instability," Al-Sudani said during the conference.

The PM added, "Drugs tear apart families, recruit terrorists and criminals, and destroy societies from within."

In this context, he further pointed out that "the harm caused by drugs is as severe as that of wars. Combating drug abuse is a top priority for our government."

In 2023, Iraq hosted the inaugural conference to boost collaboration and coordinate efforts in drug detection and disruption.

Notably, Iraq established its first drug law and commission in 2017 and launched a National Strategy on Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances (2023–2025) in 2023.