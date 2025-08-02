Security sweep: Iraq reports abductions, killings, and arrests across multiple provinces

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on August 2, 2025.

- Police Patrol Detained Over Clash with Muharram Procession (Samawah):

A police officer and three personnel were arrested following a confrontation with participants in a Muharram procession. The men were taken into custody pending investigation.

- Girl Rescued from Kidnappers; Eight Arrested (Baghdad):

Interior Ministry forces freed a kidnapped girl and detained eight teenage suspects. The abduction was reported through the 911 emergency hotline, with kidnappers demanding a ransom from her father.

- Five PMF Members Arrested for Assaulting Traffic Police (Mosul):

Security forces detained five members of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) after they assaulted two traffic officers during a dispute over vehicle parking in central Mosul.

- Man Killed in Armed Dispute; Woman Commits Suicide (Baghdad):

A man was shot dead after a personal argument escalated into gunfire. In a separate case, a woman died by suicide through hanging.

- Officer Shot in Dispute with Detainee’s Family (Maysan):

A lieutenant with the anti-crime unit sustained a gunshot wound to the head during a confrontation with the family of a detainee near the Maysan Court of Appeals. He remains in critical condition.

- Woman Killed by Brother in Family Dispute (Al-Sulaymaniyah):

A woman in her 40s was shot dead by her brother inside their home in Sheikhani. The incident was reportedly linked to inheritance and custody disputes. Police are investigating.

- Technician Electrocuted While Installing A/C Unit (Kifri, Garmian):

A 34-year-old man died after being electrocuted while installing a split air conditioning unit in Rizgari. Police confirmed the death was accidental.

- Two Injured in Truck Collision (Kifri, Garmian):

A traffic accident involving a large truck and a pickup vehicle left both drivers seriously injured. They were transferred to al-Sulaymaniyah Emergency Hospital.

- Decomposed Body Found in Residence (Baghdad):

Security forces discovered the body of a woman believed to have died a week earlier inside her home in Ghazaliya. The case was reported after neighbors noticed a foul odor. An investigation is underway.

- Major Fire Breaks Out Near Commercial Zone (Karbala):

Civil defense teams responded to a large fire near Maitham al-Tamar Street in Karbala. No casualties were reported.

- Illegal Gambling Rings Busted in Café and Apartment (Baghdad):

Thirteen individuals were arrested in Karrada and Saadoun for operating illegal gambling dens. Authorities seized gambling equipment and alcoholic beverages.

- Man Kills Brother, Injures Sister, Attempts Suicide (Basra):

A man fatally stabbed his brother in the neck and seriously injured his sister during a domestic dispute. He then attempted suicide by stabbing himself. Both survivors were hospitalized under police guard.