Iraq security roundup: Hundreds of arrests, death sentence, ISIS network dismantled

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security incidents reported across Iraq on September 1, 2025.

- Forgery and Weapons Arrests (Baghdad)

Police detained four suspects in separate operations, seizing counterfeit checks, cash in Iraqi and foreign currency, and a Kalashnikov rifle. One of those arrested had been wanted since 2011 on murder charges.

- Death Sentence (Baghdad)

The Central Criminal Court handed down a death sentence to a man convicted of carrying out a gun attack on a security checkpoint in Baghdad that killed two security personnel.

- Large-Scale Arrests (Maysan)

Interior Ministry forces arrested 92 suspects during a second day of operations, including individuals wanted for terrorism, murder, drug trafficking, and extortion. Separately, Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari confirmed that two days of intensified campaigns have led to more than 300 arrests across the province.

- Violence and Suicide (Dhi Qar)

A police officer was wounded in a tribal dispute in al-Diwaniya district. In the same area, a man in his twenties died by suicide, with police attributing the case to psychological distress.

- ISIS Funding Network Dismantled (Baghdad / Abroad)

Iraq’s Intelligence Service announced the arrest of a cross-border network responsible for financing ISIS and moving fighters between countries. The operation took place in West Africa with coordination from the Higher Judicial Council.

- Robbery and Drowning (Kirkuk / Al-Anbar)

Gunmen robbed two locations in Kirkuk: a home where they stole around $6,110, and an exchange office where the owner was shot in the leg before $19,100 were stolen. In al-Anbar, police recovered the body of a young man who drowned in the Euphrates River near Fallujah.