Iraq security roundup: Tribal clash kills officers, ISIS raid, crypto bust

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security incidents reported across Iraq on September 7, 2025.

- Tribal Clash Kills Officers (Baghdad)

The Interior Ministry confirmed two Federal Police officers killed and five wounded during an armed tribal dispute in al-Saada area near gas factory. Security forces killed two attackers, wounded five others, and arrested six suspects.

- Anti-ISIS Helicopter Raid (Kirkuk)

Iraqi special forces conducted an air assault on al-Halawat village in Hawija district with Global Coalition support, targeting ISIS remnants and arresting prominent operative plus accomplice.

- Crypto Mining Bust (Multiple Provinces)

The National Security Agency dismantled cryptocurrency mining and money laundering networks across five provinces, seizing over 300 Bitcoin mining devices and arresting multiple suspects in Nineveh, Wasit, al-Muthanna, Karbala and Baghdad.

- Murder Case Solved (Baghdad)

Al-Rusafa police arrested a suspect driving stolen red Hyundai Elantra who confessed to killing the car's owner and dumping the body in Diyala province.

- Drug Trafficking Sentence (Al-Anbar)

Al-Anbar Criminal Court sentenced a trafficker to life for possessing 60,000 methamphetamine pills under narcotics law.

- Theft Gang Arrested (Baghdad)

Police detained a five-member gang including four women and one Syrian national for theft.

- Security Sweep (Baghdad)

Baghdad Operations Command arrested 35 suspects including 15 for unlicensed weapons and foreigners violating residency requirements.

- House Fire Death (Baghdad)

A woman died in electrical fire at her residence in al-Ameen area.

- "Inappropriate Content" Arrest (Baghdad)

The Interior Ministry arrested social media personality "Samra Baghdad" (Bara Atallah Ouda) under anti-inappropriate content campaign.