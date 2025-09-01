Iraq’s Maysan: Over 300 suspects arrested in security swap

Shafaq News – Maysan

More than 300 wanted individuals were detained in Maysan during two days of intensified operations, Iraq’s Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari announced on Monday.

Arriving in the province on August 31 to review the security situation, Al-Shammari noted that work is underway to build a 51-kilometer earth barrier and new outposts in the al-Hawizeh marshlands along the Iranian border to block smuggling routes.

In a statement, the Minister said he had ordered a complete overhaul of the security plan — redeploying personnel, bolstering intelligence efforts, and expanding community policing — while warning that negligence would not be tolerated.

"Operations will continue until stability is restored across the province," he emphasized, urging fugitives to surrender.