Iraq’s Maysan: Over 300 suspects arrested in security swap

Iraq’s Maysan: Over 300 suspects arrested in security swap
2025-09-01T18:46:23+00:00

Shafaq News – Maysan

More than 300 wanted individuals were detained in Maysan during two days of intensified operations, Iraq’s Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari announced on Monday.

Arriving in the province on August 31 to review the security situation, Al-Shammari noted that work is underway to build a 51-kilometer earth barrier and new outposts in the al-Hawizeh marshlands along the Iranian border to block smuggling routes.

In a statement, the Minister said he had ordered a complete overhaul of the security plan — redeploying personnel, bolstering intelligence efforts, and expanding community policing — while warning that negligence would not be tolerated.

"Operations will continue until stability is restored across the province," he emphasized, urging fugitives to surrender.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon