Major security sweep nets nearly 140 in Iraq's Maysan

Shafaq News – Maysan

Iraqi security forces have arrested 137 people in Maysan during the first day of a campaign to curb rising crime, the Interior Ministry revealed on Sunday.

In a press conference, Brig. Gen. Muqdad Miri, Head of the Ministry’s Relations and Media Department, told reporters that the detainees included 27 on terrorism charges, 32 for premeditated murder, and 24 for drug-related offenses, among them international traffickers.

Others were held for extortion, theft, forgery, threats, and assault.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari arrived in the province with senior commanders to review the security situation, emphasizing that work is underway to construct a 51-kilometer earth barrier and new outposts in the al-Hawizeh marshlands on the Iranian border to block smuggling routes, particularly for narcotics. “Those marshlands are a strategic area with no existing border posts,” he explained.