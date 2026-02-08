Investment in Kurdistan Region tops $4bn

Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Region Investment Authority granted licenses to more than 200 investment projects with a total capital value of around $4 billion during 2025, the authority’s Chairman, Mohammed Shukri, said on Sunday.

Speaking at the opening of the Saudi Arabia-Kurdistan Region Economic Forum in Erbil, Shukri noted that investment in the Region improved over the past five years, alongside a steady rise in confidence among local and international investors.

Last month, he pointed out that the Region licensed 210 projects to local and foreign investors across multiple sectors, generating more than 160,000 job opportunities.