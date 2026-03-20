PM al-Sudani: Iraqi special forces at high readiness amid regional tensions

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Caretaker Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said on Friday that attacks targeting Iraq’s military and security forces are unacceptable, as he reviewed the operational readiness of special forces units during a visit to a military base in Baghdad.

During a visit to the headquarters of the 62nd Special Forces Brigade, part of the First Special Forces Division, al-Sudani chaired a meeting attended by the Army Chief of Staff, the Ground Forces Commander, the division commander, and the brigade commander to review the recent security developments and field assessments related to the preparedness of Iraqi armed forces units across operational sectors. He described the First Special Forces Division and its 62nd Brigade as “elite forces characterized by high readiness and specialized performance, and classified among advanced international standards, given their superior capabilities, modern equipment, and capacity to execute specialized operations in safeguarding the state and upholding the rule of law.”

The visit comes amid growing concern over repeated attacks targeting US military positions and diplomatic sites in Baghdad and the Kurdistan Region. Authorities in both Baghdad and Erbil have condemned the incidents, with al-Sudani ordering security forces to pursue those responsible and convening an emergency meeting focused on protecting diplomatic facilities and vital infrastructure. The Foreign Ministry reiterated Iraq’s rejection of attacks on diplomatic missions and confirmed that investigations are ongoing.

Sabah Al-Numan, spokesperson for the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, described the incidents as “terrorist acts aimed at destabilizing the country,” while Supreme Judicial Council President Faiq Zaidan said such attacks violate international law and could lead to serious diplomatic consequences, including sanctions or a rupture in relations.

Read more: Wave of attacks on diplomatic missions risks isolating Iraq internationally