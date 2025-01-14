Al-Sudani on UK’s visit: marks a new era, we’ll sign a historic strategic agreement
Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohamad Shia Al-Sudani
said on Tuesday that his visit to the United Kingdom would mark the launch of a
historic strategic partnership agreement between the two countries.
Describing his visit as “establishing a new era” Al- Sudani
emphasized the potential for strengthening bilateral relations across various
sectors.
In an interview with
the BBC’s Arabic and English channels, Al- Sudani stated that the historical
relationship between Iraq and the UK encourages further cooperation for the
mutual benefit of both nations.
Al-Sudani highlighted the prospects for enhancing ties in
fields such as economics, trade, culture, education, and security, noting that
Iraq has maintained an independent policy, prioritizing national interests
despite regional challenges.
He also announced that during his visit, Iraq would present
several bilateral issues, beginning with the strategic partnership agreement,
which will include a roadmap for various fields.
On regional developments, Al-Sudani referred to several
events after October 7, 2023, particularly in Syria, and affirmed that Iraq
seeks to engage in dialogue and peaceful solutions. He stressed Iraq's respect
for the Syrian people’s right to self-determination, adding that all Syrians’
rights must be respected, and terrorism must be confronted.
The security file concerning the presence of ISIS in areas
outside Syrian government control remains a critical issue between Damascus and
Baghdad.
Al-Sudani addressed the presence of multiple foreign forces
in Syria, asserting Iraq’s opposition to any foreign intervention in the
internal affairs of Arab countries.
He emphasized the
importance of the Syrian government respecting the will of its people and
prioritizing their interests, avoiding being an instrument of foreign powers.
Al-Sudani noted Iraq’s good relations with its regional and
international neighbors, stating that Iran is a neighboring country with which
Iraq has many partnerships and cooperations. He also highlighted Iraq’s
cooperation with Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Egypt.
Describing Iraq's relations with both the United States and
Iran as an asset, Al-Sudani said this positions Iraq as a bridge for fostering
understanding among regional countries. He affirmed that Iraq’s relationship
with the U.S. is institutional and strategic, underpinned by the Strategic
Framework Agreement.
He reiterated Iraq’s independence in decision-making,
emphasizing that no external influence controls Iraqi decisions, and the
government does not allow interference in its internal affairs.
Al-Sudani also criticized Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s
government for attempting to escalate regional conflicts by exploiting the
international community’s silence regarding crimes in the region. He stated
that the international community has failed to stop these crimes and that the
media, especially in the West, remains silent about Israeli violations.
Regarding the Strategic Development Road project, Al-Sudani
explained that it has been proposed to all countries in the region and will not
negatively impact others, as Iraq believes in economic partnerships.
Concerning the trilateral cooperation between Iraq, Egypt,
and Jordan, Al-Sudani clarified that it is not an alliance or axis but rather
aims at partnership and enhancing relations.
He also acknowledged the lingering effects of the previous
dictatorship, praising the political consensus within the Coordinating
Framework and the State Administration Coalition, noting that it is still too
early to talk about political alliances, as all parties are focused on implementing
the agreed-upon objectives.
On the economic front, Al-Sudani announced that his
government has successfully increased the investment in associated gas to 67%
and expects to reach zero gas flaring by 2028 with the completion of relevant
projects. He emphasized that, for the first time, there is a clear vision for
the utilization of associated gas in Iraq.
He concluded by stressing that since the formation of his
government, the primary goal has been to restore public trust in state
institutions and commit to implementing the government program in its entirety.