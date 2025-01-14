Al-Sudani on UK’s visit: marks a new era, we’ll sign a historic strategic agreement

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohamad Shia Al-Sudani said on Tuesday that his visit to the United Kingdom would mark the launch of a historic strategic partnership agreement between the two countries.

Describing his visit as “establishing a new era” Al- Sudani emphasized the potential for strengthening bilateral relations across various sectors.

In an interview with the BBC’s Arabic and English channels, Al- Sudani stated that the historical relationship between Iraq and the UK encourages further cooperation for the mutual benefit of both nations.

Al-Sudani highlighted the prospects for enhancing ties in fields such as economics, trade, culture, education, and security, noting that Iraq has maintained an independent policy, prioritizing national interests despite regional challenges.

He also announced that during his visit, Iraq would present several bilateral issues, beginning with the strategic partnership agreement, which will include a roadmap for various fields.

On regional developments, Al-Sudani referred to several events after October 7, 2023, particularly in Syria, and affirmed that Iraq seeks to engage in dialogue and peaceful solutions. He stressed Iraq's respect for the Syrian people’s right to self-determination, adding that all Syrians’ rights must be respected, and terrorism must be confronted.

The security file concerning the presence of ISIS in areas outside Syrian government control remains a critical issue between Damascus and Baghdad.

Al-Sudani addressed the presence of multiple foreign forces in Syria, asserting Iraq’s opposition to any foreign intervention in the internal affairs of Arab countries.

He emphasized the importance of the Syrian government respecting the will of its people and prioritizing their interests, avoiding being an instrument of foreign powers.

Al-Sudani noted Iraq’s good relations with its regional and international neighbors, stating that Iran is a neighboring country with which Iraq has many partnerships and cooperations. He also highlighted Iraq’s cooperation with Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Egypt.

Describing Iraq's relations with both the United States and Iran as an asset, Al-Sudani said this positions Iraq as a bridge for fostering understanding among regional countries. He affirmed that Iraq’s relationship with the U.S. is institutional and strategic, underpinned by the Strategic Framework Agreement.

He reiterated Iraq’s independence in decision-making, emphasizing that no external influence controls Iraqi decisions, and the government does not allow interference in its internal affairs.

Al-Sudani also criticized Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s government for attempting to escalate regional conflicts by exploiting the international community’s silence regarding crimes in the region. He stated that the international community has failed to stop these crimes and that the media, especially in the West, remains silent about Israeli violations.

Regarding the Strategic Development Road project, Al-Sudani explained that it has been proposed to all countries in the region and will not negatively impact others, as Iraq believes in economic partnerships.

Concerning the trilateral cooperation between Iraq, Egypt, and Jordan, Al-Sudani clarified that it is not an alliance or axis but rather aims at partnership and enhancing relations.

He also acknowledged the lingering effects of the previous dictatorship, praising the political consensus within the Coordinating Framework and the State Administration Coalition, noting that it is still too early to talk about political alliances, as all parties are focused on implementing the agreed-upon objectives.

On the economic front, Al-Sudani announced that his government has successfully increased the investment in associated gas to 67% and expects to reach zero gas flaring by 2028 with the completion of relevant projects. He emphasized that, for the first time, there is a clear vision for the utilization of associated gas in Iraq.

He concluded by stressing that since the formation of his government, the primary goal has been to restore public trust in state institutions and commit to implementing the government program in its entirety.