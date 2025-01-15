Iraqi PM, UK Defense Secretary discuss military cooperation and regional stability

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani emphasized the importance of leveraging British expertise in military industries and increasing coordination on regional developments during a meeting with UK Defense Secretary John Healey on Wednesday.

In a statement received by Shafaq News, Al-Sudani's media office said the meeting, held at his residence in London, focused on ways to enhance military cooperation and exchange expertise.

The two sides agreed to implement the joint defense declaration and establish a bilateral team to outline the principles of the agreement, which will serve as the foundation for future cooperation.

The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of utilizing British experience in military industries and enhancing coordination on regional developments.

He reiterated the need for dialogue between all parties to ensure security and stability in the region.

For his part, the UK Defense Secretary reaffirmed his country's commitment to supporting Iraq and assisting it in various fields.

He noted that Iraq is entering a new phase, demonstrating its ability to face challenges and its stability amid the changing dynamics of the region.

Al-Sudani continues his visit to the UK, during which he has signed strategic partnership agreements in various sectors, particularly military and economic.