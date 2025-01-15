Iraqi PM, UK Defense Secretary discuss military cooperation and regional stability
Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani emphasized the
importance of leveraging British expertise in military industries and
increasing coordination on regional developments during a meeting with UK
Defense Secretary John Healey on Wednesday.
In a statement received by Shafaq News, Al-Sudani's media office said the
meeting, held at his residence in London, focused on ways to enhance military
cooperation and exchange expertise.
The two sides agreed to implement the joint defense declaration and
establish a bilateral team to outline the principles of the agreement, which
will serve as the foundation for future cooperation.
The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of utilizing British
experience in military industries and enhancing coordination on regional
developments.
He reiterated the need for dialogue between all parties to ensure security
and stability in the region.
For his part, the UK Defense Secretary reaffirmed his country's commitment
to supporting Iraq and assisting it in various fields.
He noted that Iraq is entering a new phase, demonstrating its ability to
face challenges and its stability amid the changing dynamics of the region.
Al-Sudani continues his visit to the UK, during which he has signed
strategic partnership agreements in various sectors, particularly military and
economic.