Shafaq News/ Loading operations stopped Abruptly in Khor Mor gas field in al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate, and the Ministry of Electricity in Kurdistan is resolving the issue with Dana Gas, the company in charge of operating the gas field.

A statement of the Ministry said that the production at the company is on hold at the moment, which hampered the power supply.

The Ministry said that the company, Natural Resources Ministry, and the Electricity Ministry are working on this issue.