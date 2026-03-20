Iran launches missile, drone attacks as Israel claims killing senior officers

Shafaq News- Tehran

On Friday, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that it carried out missile, drone, and naval attacks targeting Israeli sites and US bases in the Middle East, amid the ongoing US-Israeli war with Iran.

In a statement, the IRGC said the 68th wave of Operation True Promise 4 involved coordinated operations between its Aerospace Force and Navy, claiming that multi-warhead Khoramshahr-4 and Qadr missiles struck 25 targets in Haifa and Tel Aviv, while drones targeted multiple US bases and naval units hit facilities at the Al-Had base with cruise missiles and drones, destroying Patriot air defense systems and damaging infrastructure at Sheikh Issa air base.

Separately, Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence said it arrested 45 individuals described as separatists and Zionist mercenaries in Qazvin and West Azerbaijan provinces, including suspects accused of sharing military coordinates and planning attacks on security checkpoints.

According to Israeli media, Iran launched more than 10 waves of missiles and drones targeting central Israel today, causing fires and damage to energy and water infrastructure. At least 10 people were injured in Rehovot following the explosion of a cluster missile.

The Israeli army pointed to killing several senior Iranian figures in recent strikes, including IRGC spokesperson Ali Mohammad Naini, Basij Intelligence chief Esmail Ahmadi, and intelligence official Mehdi Rastami Sh'mastan.