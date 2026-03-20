Israel hit ballistic missile facilities in Iran

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israel targeted ballistic missile production and storage sites, along with dozens of military facilities in Tehran and central Iran, the Israeli army said on Friday.

Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee said Israeli forces struck locations used to store ballistic missile launch platforms in Tehran and sites the Iranian government utilizes to manufacture military equipment in the capital.

#عاجل في طلعتين جويتين هجوميتين في طهران: جيش الدفاع هاجم مواقع لتصنيع وتخزين الصواريخ أثناء تواجد جنود النظام فيها⭕️بتوجيه من هيئة الاستخبارات العسكرية أنجز سلاح الجو خلال ساعات الليل والصباح طلعتين جويتين هجوميتين في طهران وفي وسط إيران حيث تم استهداف العشرات من البنى التحتية… pic.twitter.com/AWeVpeHcsc — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) March 20, 2026

In a separate statement, he claimed that satellite imagery showed the destruction of a missile and drone production complex used by the Quds Force, the external operations arm of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

❌توثق صور الأقمار الصناعية تدمير مجمّع لإنتاج الصواريخ والطائرات التي كان يستخدمها فيلق القدس⭕️تعمل الوحدة 9900 دون توقف من أجل جمع وتحليل معلومات استخبارية حديثة وموثوقة، تُستخدم في البحث وبناء بنك الأهداف والإنذار وحماية مواطني دولة إسرائيل.⭕️وتعتبر الاستخبارات من المصادر… pic.twitter.com/qysEJD25Of — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) March 20, 2026

According to Israel’s Health Ministry, 4,099 people have been evacuated to hospitals since the start of Operation Roaring Lion, with 80 still hospitalized, including one in critical condition, eight in serious condition, 11 in moderate condition, and 60 in mild condition.

מוכנות מערכת הבריאות - מבצע “שאגת הארי”משרד הבריאות מעדכן כי מתחילת מבצע שאגת הארי, נכון ליום שישי ה-20 במרץ 2026 בשעה 07:00 בבוקר פונו לבתי החולים 4,099 אנשים, מתוכם מאושפזים כעת 80 אנשים. מתוכם:1 במצב אנוש שלא כתוצאה ישרה מפגיעת טילים8 במצב קשה11 בינוני60 קל.ב-24 > — משרד הבריאות (@IsraelMOH) March 20, 2026

Meanwhile, the IRGC announced the 69th wave of the Operation True Promise 4, saying it targeted locations inside Israel, including Tel Aviv, Acre, and Haifa Bay, as well as military support facilities, defense industries, and communication and radar centers, in addition to US bases such as Ali Al Salem in Kuwait and Al Kharj in Saudi Arabia.