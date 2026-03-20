Israel hit ballistic missile facilities in Iran

Israel hit ballistic missile facilities in Iran
2026-03-20T19:01:31+00:00

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israel targeted ballistic missile production and storage sites, along with dozens of military facilities in Tehran and central Iran, the Israeli army said on Friday.

Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee said Israeli forces struck locations used to store ballistic missile launch platforms in Tehran and sites the Iranian government utilizes to manufacture military equipment in the capital.

In a separate statement, he claimed that satellite imagery showed the destruction of a missile and drone production complex used by the Quds Force, the external operations arm of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

According to Israel’s Health Ministry, 4,099 people have been evacuated to hospitals since the start of Operation Roaring Lion, with 80 still hospitalized, including one in critical condition, eight in serious condition, 11 in moderate condition, and 60 in mild condition.

Meanwhile, the IRGC announced the 69th wave of the Operation True Promise 4, saying it targeted locations inside Israel, including Tel Aviv, Acre, and Haifa Bay, as well as military support facilities, defense industries, and communication and radar centers, in addition to US bases such as Ali Al Salem in Kuwait and Al Kharj in Saudi Arabia.

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